Lions Announce Four Moves Following Rookie Minicamp

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves following the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend.

The full list includes:

Lions signed TE Luke Deal, WR Malik Taylor and DL Raequan Williams .

WR and DL . Lions aived TE Caden Prieskorn.

Taylor, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts. However, the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason in 2022.

He caught on with the Jets ahead of the 2023 season and was on and off of the team’s practice squad last year.

In 2023, Taylor appeared in three games for the Jets and caught two passes for 13 yards.