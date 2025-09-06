Lions Announce Three Moves For Week 1

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Packers.

The full list includes:

Lions placed OL Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Lions signed RB Jacob Saylors to their active roster

to their active roster Lions elevated LB Anthony Pittman to their active roster

Jones, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with Seattle.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Titans in 2022.

From there, Jones joined the Lions for the 2024 season and was on and off of their practice squad. He returned to Detroit this past January on a futures contract.

For his career, Jones has appeared in 38 games with seven starts over three years for the Seahawks and Lions.