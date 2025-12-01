Lions CB Terrion Arnold Scheduled To Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Will Miss Rest Of Season

Lions CB Terrion Arnold is now scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Tom Pelissero.

Detroit placed Arnold on injured reserve Monday. It’s now been confirmed that his shoulder injury will cost him the remainder of the season.

Arnold, 22, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold has appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception and eight pass defenses.