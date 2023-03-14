Lions Clear $5M By Reworking CB Tracy Walker’s Deal

Field Yates reports that the Lions have cleared $5 million of cap space in recent days by reworking CB Tracy Walker‘s contract.

Walker, 28, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998.

Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed to a three-year, $25 million extension to stay with the Lions.

In 2022, Walker appeared in just three games and recorded 19 tackles, one sack and a pass defense.