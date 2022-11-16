Lions Designate DE Romeo Okwara To Return From IR

According to Tim Twentyman, the Lions are designating DE Romeo Okwara to return from injured reserve.

Okwara, 26, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Lions later claimed Okwara off of waivers and he finished out the year in Detroit. He later re-signed with the Lions on a two-year deal. Detroit then signed Okwara to a three-year, $39 million deal this past offseason.

In 2021, Okwara has appeared in four games for the Lions, recording six tackles and one sack.