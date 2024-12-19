Lions Designating LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin To Return From IR

According to Justin Rogers, the Lions are designating LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Reeves-Maybin to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. He has been out since Week 9 with a neck injury.

Reeves-Maybin, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jalen Reeves-Maybin has appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 11 tackles and a forced fumble.