Lions Designating WR Kalif Raymond To Return From IR

According to Justin Rogers, the Lions are designating WR Kalif Raymond to return from injured reserve.

Rogers adds that HC Dan Campbell doesn’t expect him to suit up in Week 17.

This opens a 21-day window for Raymond to return to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the season. Raymond has been out since Week 12 with a foot injury.

Raymond, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was waived and later claimed by the Jets in 2017.

Since then, Raymond had multiple stints with the Giants and Titans. He landed in Tennessee late in the 2018 season, signing a futures deal for 2019 and landing on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season.

The Titans declined to tender Raymond a restricted offer in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

Detroit re-signed Raymond to a two-year, $8 million deal in 2023. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Raymond has appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 16 receptions on 21 targets for 204 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He added 27 punt returns for 390 yards and a touchdown.