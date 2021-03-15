Lions, Eagles, Jaguars, Browns Among Teams Interested In S John Johnson

According to Jonathan Jones, Rams S John Johnson‘s market is starting to take shape.

He has multiple suitors as one of the top safeties available and Jones says the list includes the Lions, Eagles, Jaguars and Browns.

Johnson should end up signing a pretty good deal after hitting free agency for the first time in his career this offseason.

Johnson, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded 105 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and eight pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 3 overall safety out of 93 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 50 2021 NFL Free Agents list.