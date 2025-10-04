Lions Elevate CB Tre Flowers & OL Devin Cochran

On Saturday, the Lions announced the elevations of CB Tre Flowers and OL Devin Cochran for Week 5.

Flowers, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.

He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2022 and he later caught on with the Falcons on another one-year deal.

He spent last season splitting time between the Colts and Jaguars, appearing in five games. Flowers then caught on with the Lions’ practice squad ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Flowers appeared in five games for the Colts and Jaguars, recording a total of four tackles.