Lions Hiring Broncos Pass Game Coordinator John Morton As OC

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Lions are finalizing a deal to hire Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton as their next offensive coordinator.

Morton had come up as the top candidate to watch for this job and has previous experience on the Lions’ staff under HC Dan Campbell.

Morton, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders back in 1993. He has worked for a number of teams including the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers and 49ers before the Saints hired him as their WRs coach in 2015. After two years in New Orleans, Morton agreed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Jets elected to fire Morton after one season and he later joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant. He had one year with the Lions before joining the Broncos as their passing game coordinator in 2022.

In 2017, the Jets’ offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards and No. 24 in passing yards under Morton.