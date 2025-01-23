Lions Hiring Buccaneers DL Coach Kacy Rodgers For Same Role

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Lions are hiring Buccaneers run game coordinator/DL coach Kacy Rodgers for their DL coach opening.

The position opened up when former DL coach Terrell Williams joined Mike Vrabel’s staff with New England in the same role.

Rodgers, 55, got his first NFL job with the Cowboys in 2003 as the DT coach. He remained with Dallas until 2007 coaching DL or DTs. In 2008, Rodgers was hired by the Dolphins as the DL coach where he stayed until 2014.

Rodgers got his first DC job with the Jets in 2015 through 2018 before joining Tampa Bay as the DL coach in 2019. In addition to DL coach, Rodgers became the run game coordinator with the Buccaneers in 2022 where he has served since.