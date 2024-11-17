Lions LB Alex Anzalone Suffered Broken Forearm, Out 6-8 Weeks

Per Colton Pouncy, Lions HC Dan Campbell revealed that LB Alex Anzalone suffered a broken forearm against the Jaguars and will be out for six to eight weeks.

The Lions will likely place Anzalone on injured reserve in the coming days while he begins his recovery process.

Anzalone, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He then returned to the team on another one-year deal in 2021.

Anzalone signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to remain in Detroit back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Anzalone appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 51 tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Anzalone when it becomes available.