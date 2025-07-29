Lions Make Two Roster Moves, Sign RB Jacob Saylors

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed RB Jacob Saylors to a contract.

In correspondence, the Lions have waived UDFA TE Luke Deal with an injury designation.

Saylors, 24, wound up going undrafted following the 2023 NFL draft. He signed a rookie contract with the Bengals but was released coming out of the preseason.

He signed on with the Falcons in October and finished out the season on their practice squad. Saylors caught on with the Giants in June 2024 but was released two months later. He then signed with Cleveland at the end of camp last year but was waived before the roster cutdown.

He spent time in the UFL this off-season and was second in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.