Lions Make Eight Moves Including Placing OL Taylor Decker On COVID List

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they are putting OL Penei Sewell, OL Taylor Decker and LB Austin Bryant on the COVID-19 list, and RB Rodney Smith on the practice squad COVID list.

#Lions announce roster moves: Activated Michael Brockers, Josh Reynolds, Halapoulivaati Vaitai & Brock Wright from Reserve/COVID-19. Placed Austin Bryant, Taylor Decker & Penei Sewell on Reserve/COVID-19. Placed Rodney Smith on Practice Squad/COVID-19. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 3, 2022

Detroit also activated DL Michael Brockers, WR Josh Reynolds, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and TE Brock Wright off the COVID list.

The good news is that the changes to the league’s protocols mean that these players will still have an opportunity to be cleared to play in Week 18’s game.

Decker, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

In 2021, Decker has played in eight games for the Lions, starting all of them at left tackle. He also has one receiving touchdown.