Lions Re-Sign DT Isaiah Buggs For Two Years, $6M

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are re-signing DT Isaiah Buggs to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Buggs was a find for the team as an apparent training camp body who ended up making the team and developing into a solid role player for Detroit.

Buggs, 25, was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round out of Alabama by the Steelers in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2,667,294 contract that included a $147,294 signing bonus when the Steelers waived him.

From there, the Raiders signed Buggs to a contract late last season but released him shortly after. He eventually signed with the Lions in July.

In 2022, Buggs appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 46 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.