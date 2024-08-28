Lions Re-Sign WR Donovan Peoples-Jones & QB Jake Fromm To PS

According to Jordan Schultz, the Lions are re-signing WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo also reports Detroit is re-signing QB Jake Fromm to their practice squad.

Peoples-Jones had a chance to win a starting job for Detroit this year but wound up being among their final roster cuts.

Peoples-Jones, 25, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.

The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but signed with Detroit. He was among the Lions’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Peoples-Jones appeared in seven games for the Browns and eight games for the Lions. He caught 13 passes for 155 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Fromm, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and he wound up starting for them at the end of the 2021 season. The Commanders signed him to their practice squad and re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2023 season.

Washington cut him loose in May and he caught on with the Lions in recent weeks. He was also among Detroit’s final roster cuts.

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and passed for 210 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.