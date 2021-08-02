Lions Sign C Evan Boehm, Activate G Evan Heim From COVID-19 List

The Detroit Lions announced they signed C Evan Boehm and activated G Evan Heim from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

#Lions have activated G Evan Heim from Reserve/COVID-19 and signed C Evan Boehm. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 2, 2021

Boehm, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round in 2016 out of Missouri. He signed a four-year deal, but was waived by the Cardinals at the end of the 2018 preseason.

Boehm spent a month on the Rams practice squad before the Colts signed him to their active roster. Indianapolis traded him to the Dolphins in 2019 in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

In 2020, Boehm signed with the Bills in free agency, but Buffalo released him in September. Boehm spent the rest of the year on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

In 2019, Boehm appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and started eight.