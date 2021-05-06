Lions Sign C Frank Ragnow To Record Four-Year Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Lions are signing center Frank Ragnow to a four-year extension that will make him the highest-paid center in NFL.

According to Tom Pelissero, Ragnow’s total contract is worth just under $70 million over six years. He’ll make $13.5 million per year as part of this new deal.

Mike Garafolo adds that Ragnow’s deal includes $25.5 million fully guaranteed at signing and $42 million in total guarantees.

Detroit just picked up Ragnow’s fifth-year option a few weeks ago.

Ragnow, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million contract with the Lions when they picked up his fifth-year option worth $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

In 2020, Ragnow appeared in 14 games for the Lions, making 14 starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 3 center out of 36 qualifying players.