Lions Sign CB Javelin Guidry, Waive/Injured S Morice Norris

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they’ve waived S Morice Norris with an injury designation and signed CB Javelin Guidry to a contract.

Should Norris clear waivers on Thursday, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Guidry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. From there, he had stints with the Eagles and Falcons.

Atlanta opted to waive Guidry last year and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jets. He was later placed on injured reserve.

In 2022, Guidry appeared in four games for the Raiders but did not record any stats.