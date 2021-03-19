Lions Sign DT Michael Brockers To New Three-Year, $24M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions have signed recently acquired DT Michael Brockers to a new three-year, $24 million deal contract with $11 million guaranteed.

Brockers, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.522 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, Brockers agreed to a three-year extension worth over $33 million that included more than $16 million guaranteed. After initially signing with the Ravens in free agency, Brockers returned to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal after his original deal with Baltimore fell through.

Brockers was owed $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his previous agreement but included no guarantees.

In 2020, Brockers appeared in 15 games and recorded 51 tackles and five sacks.