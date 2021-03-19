Lions Sign DT Michael Brockers To New Three-Year, $24M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions have signed recently acquired DT Michael Brockers to a new three-year, $24 million deal contract with $11 million guaranteed.
Brockers, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.522 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option.
From there, Brockers agreed to a three-year extension worth over $33 million that included more than $16 million guaranteed. After initially signing with the Ravens in free agency, Brockers returned to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal after his original deal with Baltimore fell through.
Brockers was owed $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his previous agreement but included no guarantees.
In 2020, Brockers appeared in 15 games and recorded 51 tackles and five sacks.
Thus explanation of his situation made my brain hurt. I was wondering how he signed with the ravens if he agreed to an extension with the rams. But looking back, those were two different free agent instances.