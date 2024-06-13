Lions Sign First-Round CB Terrion Arnold, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Detroit Lions announced they are signed first-round CB Terrion Arnold to a rookie contract.

The #Lions have signed the following Draft selection: Terrion Arnold — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 13, 2024

This officially wraps up the Lions’ 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Terrion Arnold CB Signed 2 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Signed 4 Giovanni Manu OT Signed 4 Sione Vaki S Signed 6 Mekhi Wingo DT Signed 6 Christian Mahogany OG Signed

Arnold, 21, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 24 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $14,075,304 contract that includes a $7,056,585 signing bonus and will carry a $2,559,146 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Marshawn Lattimore.

For his career, Arnold recorded 108 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, six interceptions, and 20 pass deflections in 25 career games.