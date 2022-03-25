Lions Sign LB Jarrad Davis

The Detroit Lions announced that they have signed LB Jarrad Davis to a contract on Friday.

Davis, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets last offseason.

In 2021, Davis appeared in nine games and recorded 25 tackles and no tackles for loss.