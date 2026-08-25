Lions Sign OL Gus Hartwig

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed OL Gus Hartwig to a contract.

Hartwig, 24, caught on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue in May of last year. New York waived him with an injury designation during training camp as a rookie, and he reverted to their injured reserve.

New York waived him, once again, this offseason with an injury designation, and he reverted to their PUP list, where he was let go in June.

During his college career, Hartwig appeared in 51 games for Purdue.