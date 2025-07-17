Lions Sign Second-Round G Tate Ratledge, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Detroit Lions have signed second-round G Tate Ratledge to a rookie contract, per Jordan Schultz.

Ratledge, 23, was a four-year starter at Georgia. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors in 2024, along with Second Team All-American and First Team All-SEC in 2023.

The Lions used the No. 57 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ratledge. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,652,736 contract with a $2,205,624 signing bonus.

During his college career, Ratledge appeared in 39 games and started 37 times at right guard.