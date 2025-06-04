Lions Signing OL Tryston Colon

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions are signing OL Trystan Colon to a one-year deal.

He’ll add some extra depth at center for Detroit following the retirement of Frank Ragnow.

Colon, 26, signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Missouri in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived during the final roster cuts and added to the Ravens’ practice squad the next day.

He was later promoted to the active roster and Baltimore placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on him in 2021 and 2022. The Ravens declined to tender Colon as a restricted free agent in 2023.

From there, the Jets signed Colon to a one-year contract in March. He was waived before the season before being claimed by Arizona. The Cardinals brought him back on a one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Colon appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and made seven starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 18 guard out of 77 qualifying players.