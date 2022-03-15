Lions Signing WR DJ Chark To One-Year, $10M Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are signing former Jaguars WR DJ Chark to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.

Chark, 25, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a deal with the Lions.

In 2021, Chark appeared in four games for the Jaguars recording seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns.