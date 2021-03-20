Lions To Host S Damontae Kazee For Visit

Josina Anderson reports that free agent S Damontae Kazee is planning to visit with the Lions next week as of now.

The Cowboys are reportedly meeting with Kazee and fellow free agent S Malik Hooker, but it sounds like Kazee is setting up contingency options if there isn’t a deal to be made with the Cowboys.

Kazee, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and is now set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Kazee appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded 20 tackles, no interceptions and a forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.