Lions Waive DL Raequan Williams, Sign OL Justin Herron

The Lions announced on Sunday that they are waiving DL Raequan Williams and signing OL Justin Herron.

Williams, 28, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Williams bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, ending the season on the active roster. Philadelphia waived him again in 2021 and re-signed him to the practice squad for most of the year.

He was a member of the Panthers’ practice squad as well, but never appeared in a game for the team before catching on with the Lions this offseason.

For his career, Williams has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles and one sack.