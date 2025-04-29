Lions Waive WR Antoine Green

The Detroit Lions announced they have waived WR Antoine Green.
Green, 25, was a seventh-round pick to the Lions in 2023 out of North Carolina. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie deal through 2026 but was let go in August with an injury designation.
In 2023, Green appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded one catch for two yards.
