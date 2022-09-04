List Of Undrafted Free Agents Who Made Team

Hundreds of undrafted free agents are signed to NFL rosters every year, and every year there are a handful who beat the odds to make the team and go on to contribute during the season.  

Here’s a list of every undrafted free agent who survived final roster cuts last week and the shuffling during waiver claims and practice squad signings. Information from the depth charts at Ourlads.com was used to compile this. 

Some quick nuggets: 

  • A total of 56 UDFAs survived all the cuts to make the team.
  • The Bears led all teams with six UDFAs, three of whom they claimed from other teams. 
  • Four teams had no UDFAs on the final roster, including the Bills, Cardinals, Chargers and Chiefs. 

Without further ado, here’s the list of undrafted free agents who made the team:

49ers

  1. RB Jordan Mason

Bears

  1. FB Jake Tonges
  2. LB Jack Sanborn
  3. CB Jaylon Jones
  4. DL Kingsley Jonathan
  5. LB Sterling Weatherford
  6. CB Josh Blackwell

Bengals

  1. CB Allan George

Bills

  1.  

Broncos

  1. WR Jalen Virgil

Browns

  1. S D’Anthony Bell

Buccaneers

  1. LB Olakunle Fatukasi

Cardinals

  1.  

Chargers

  1.  

Chiefs

  1.  

Colts

  1. LB JoJo Domann
  2. C Wesley French
  3. CB Dallis Flowers

Commanders

  1. TE Armani Rogers

Cowboys

  1. WR Dennis Houston
  2. TE Peyton Hendershot
  3. S Markquese Bell

Dolphins

  1. TE Tanner Conner
  2. CB Kader Kohou

Eagles

  1. OL Josh Sills
  2. S Reed Blankenship
  3. CB Josh Jobe

Falcons

  1. WR Jared Bernhardt
  2. DT Timmy Horne
  3. LB Nate Landman

Giants

  1. OLB Tomon Fox

Jaguars

  1. WR Kendric Pryor
  2. LB De’Shaan Dixon

Jets

  1. RB Zonovan Knight
  2. S Tony Adams

Lions

  1. DT Demetrius Taylor

Packers

  1. LS Jack Coco

Panthers

  1. DT Marquan McCall

Patriots

  1. DE DaMarcus Mitchell
  2. S Brenden Schooler

Raiders

  1. LB Luke Masterson
  2. LB Darien Butler
  3. CB Sam Webb
  4. S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Rams

  1. WR Lance McCutcheon
  2. LB Jake Hummel
  3. OLB Keir Thomas

Ravens

  1. LB Josh Ross

Saints

  1. OL Tanner Owen
  2. OL Lewis Kidd

Seahawks

  1. S Joey Blount

Steelers

  1. RB Jaylen Warren

Texans

  1. FB Troy Hairston
  2. DT Kurt Hinish
  3. LB Jake Hansen

Titans

  1. RB Julius Chestnut
  2. CB Tre Avery
  3. P Ryan Stonehouse

Vikings

  1. OLB Luiji Vilain
  2. P Ryan Wright

