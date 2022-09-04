List Of Undrafted Free Agents Who Made Team

Hundreds of undrafted free agents are signed to NFL rosters every year, and every year there are a handful who beat the odds to make the team and go on to contribute during the season.

Here’s a list of every undrafted free agent who survived final roster cuts last week and the shuffling during waiver claims and practice squad signings. Information from the depth charts at Ourlads.com was used to compile this.

Some quick nuggets:

A total of 56 UDFAs survived all the cuts to make the team.

The Bears led all teams with six UDFAs, three of whom they claimed from other teams.

Four teams had no UDFAs on the final roster, including the Bills, Cardinals, Chargers and Chiefs.

Without further ado, here’s the list of undrafted free agents who made the team:

49ers

RB Jordan Mason

Bears

FB Jake Tonges LB Jack Sanborn CB Jaylon Jones DL Kingsley Jonathan LB Sterling Weatherford CB Josh Blackwell

Bengals

CB Allan George

Bills

Broncos

WR Jalen Virgil

Browns

S D’Anthony Bell

Buccaneers

LB Olakunle Fatukasi

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

LB JoJo Domann C Wesley French CB Dallis Flowers

Commanders

TE Armani Rogers

Cowboys

WR Dennis Houston TE Peyton Hendershot S Markquese Bell

Dolphins

TE Tanner Conner CB Kader Kohou

Eagles

OL Josh Sills S Reed Blankenship CB Josh Jobe

Falcons

WR Jared Bernhardt DT Timmy Horne LB Nate Landman

Giants

OLB Tomon Fox

Jaguars

WR Kendric Pryor LB De’Shaan Dixon

Jets

RB Zonovan Knight S Tony Adams

Lions

DT Demetrius Taylor

Packers

LS Jack Coco

Panthers

DT Marquan McCall

Patriots

DE DaMarcus Mitchell S Brenden Schooler

Raiders

LB Luke Masterson LB Darien Butler CB Sam Webb S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Rams

WR Lance McCutcheon LB Jake Hummel OLB Keir Thomas

Ravens

LB Josh Ross

Saints

OL Tanner Owen OL Lewis Kidd

Seahawks

S Joey Blount

Steelers

RB Jaylen Warren

Texans

FB Troy Hairston DT Kurt Hinish LB Jake Hansen

Titans

RB Julius Chestnut CB Tre Avery P Ryan Stonehouse

Vikings

OLB Luiji Vilain P Ryan Wright