List Of Undrafted Free Agents Who Made Team

Hundreds of undrafted free agents are signed to NFL rosters every year, and every year there are a handful who beat the odds to make the team and go on to contribute during the season.
Here’s a list of every undrafted free agent who survived final roster cuts last week and the shuffling during waiver claims and practice squad signings. Information from the depth charts at Ourlads.com was used to compile this.
Some quick nuggets:
- A total of 56 UDFAs survived all the cuts to make the team.
- The Bears led all teams with six UDFAs, three of whom they claimed from other teams.
- Four teams had no UDFAs on the final roster, including the Bills, Cardinals, Chargers and Chiefs.
Without further ado, here’s the list of undrafted free agents who made the team:
49ers
- RB Jordan Mason
Bears
- FB Jake Tonges
- LB Jack Sanborn
- CB Jaylon Jones
- DL Kingsley Jonathan
- LB Sterling Weatherford
- CB Josh Blackwell
Bengals
- CB Allan George
Bills
Broncos
- WR Jalen Virgil
Browns
- S D’Anthony Bell
Buccaneers
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi
Cardinals
Chargers
Chiefs
Colts
- LB JoJo Domann
- C Wesley French
- CB Dallis Flowers
Commanders
- TE Armani Rogers
Cowboys
- WR Dennis Houston
- TE Peyton Hendershot
- S Markquese Bell
Dolphins
- TE Tanner Conner
- CB Kader Kohou
Eagles
- OL Josh Sills
- S Reed Blankenship
- CB Josh Jobe
Falcons
- WR Jared Bernhardt
- DT Timmy Horne
- LB Nate Landman
Giants
- OLB Tomon Fox
Jaguars
- WR Kendric Pryor
- LB De’Shaan Dixon
Jets
- RB Zonovan Knight
- S Tony Adams
Lions
- DT Demetrius Taylor
Packers
- LS Jack Coco
Panthers
- DT Marquan McCall
Patriots
- DE DaMarcus Mitchell
- S Brenden Schooler
Raiders
- LB Luke Masterson
- LB Darien Butler
- CB Sam Webb
- S Isaiah Pola-Mao
Rams
- WR Lance McCutcheon
- LB Jake Hummel
- OLB Keir Thomas
Ravens
- LB Josh Ross
Saints
- OL Tanner Owen
- OL Lewis Kidd
Seahawks
- S Joey Blount
Steelers
- RB Jaylen Warren
Texans
- FB Troy Hairston
- DT Kurt Hinish
- LB Jake Hansen
Titans
- RB Julius Chestnut
- CB Tre Avery
- P Ryan Stonehouse
Vikings
- OLB Luiji Vilain
- P Ryan Wright
