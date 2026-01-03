‘Major Surprise’ If Pete Carroll Returns As Raiders’ Head Coach

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report that Raiders HC Pete Carroll’s status is “very much in doubt” entering the final week of the season.

In fact, the report says that “it would be, at this point, a major surprise if Carroll returns for a second season.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly has not communicated any decision as of now and it could take a day or two before any moves are made.

According to the report, Carroll has been fighting for another year, but the feeling within the team is that changes are likely.

Carroll wound up firing two coordinators midseason and there are now issues brewing with star DE Maxx Crosby.

Carroll, 74, was hired as the Seahawks’ head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Carroll led the Seahawks to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl, and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed that he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season, and he was out of football for a year. From there, the Raiders hired Carroll as their next coach in 2025.

So far, Carroll has a 2-14 record in Las Vegas.

We’ll have more on Carroll and the Raiders as the news is available.