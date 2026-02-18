Malik Willis & Jimmy Garoppolo Potential Free Agent QB Options For Dolphins

The Dolphins enter the offseason with serious questions at quarterback, given they are considering moving on from QB Tua Tagovailoa. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network is told that Packers QB Malik Willis and Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo are two impending free agents to keep an eye on for Miami.

New Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan already have experience with Willis from Green Bay. Wolfe also points out that Garoppolo has experience under OC Bobby Slowik from their time with the 49ers.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that the Cardinals and Dolphins are two teams he’s keeping an eye on for Willis when he hits free agency.

Willis, 26, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus and is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this coming offseason.

In 2025, Willis appeared in four games for the Packers and completed 85.7 percent of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Willis also rushed 22 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We will have more on Willis and Garoppolo as it becomes available.