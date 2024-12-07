Micah Parsons Supports Mike McCarthy Returning To Cowboys

Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons is the latest to support HC Mike McCarthy in getting another chance as the team’s head coach.

Parsons added that he thinks everyone with the Cowboys should get a “fair shot” after the team dealt with a number of key injuries this offseason.

“I think I would like a fair shot with everyone back — players, coaches — because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be,” Parsons said in an interview with ESPN. “The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack [Martin], D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks.

“In terms of coaching, man, Coach Mike, me and his relationship has always been really good. He always took real good care of me. I just don’t know how the how the business side of it’s going to go, you know? [Owner and general manager Jerry Jones] has his own mindset about who he wants to coach. This is his team. I’m kind of just, like, a pawn in this business.”

Dak Prescott said Tuesday that he believes in McCarthy and wishes he could do more to help him secure an extension.

The assumption has been that McCarthy needs to lead the Cowboys on a playoff run this season to get an extension, but with Prescott out forpro-football-reference.com/…/PresDa01.htm the season, this is an unlikely outcome.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently that an extension for McCarthy is still a possibility.

“I don’t think that’s crazy at all. This is a Super Bowl-winning coach,” Jones said. “Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. We got a lot of football left.”

Jones has been a patient owner for the most part and it’s possible that while the season was a disappointment, he could reconsider moving on from McCarthy and instead figure out a deal to keep him in Dallas. No guarantees of course, but this is at least an outcome floated by Jones.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 47-32 (59.5 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys and McCarthy as the news is available.