Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson Has Five Visits Scheduled

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson will take just five top 30 visits this draft season.

He has visits scheduled with the Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets and Giants. Probably not coincidentally, those teams hold the first five picks in the 2022 draft.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Hutchinson has a chance to go No. 1 overall in the draft this coming April after a stellar senior season for Michigan.

He finished second in the voting for the Heisman trophy, an amazing accomplishment for a defensive player.

During his four-year career at Michigan, Hutchinson recorded 156 total tackles, 27.5 for a loss, 17.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries and 10 pass deflections in 36 career games.