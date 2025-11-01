Multiple Teams Interested In Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips

Dianna Russini reports that several teams have inquired about Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips, including the 49ers, Eagles, and Patriots.

Russini adds that the Dolphins are seeking at least a third-round pick in return for Phillips and are still fielding trade calls on veteran pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Matt Judon as well.

Phillips, 26, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.

He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that included a $7,555,057 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Phillips has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.

We will have more on Phillips and the Dolphins as it becomes available.