Myles Garrett: Russell Wilson Would Be Valuable Asset

The Browns are in the mix to sign veteran QB Russell Wilson along with the Giants. Wilson took a free agent visit to Cleveland earlier in the week, but ultimately left without a deal.

Myles Garrett was asked about the possibility of the Browns bringing in Wilson at quarterback.

“I mean him and I had a little bit of conversation at the Pro Bowl as well as here and I definitely think he’d be a valuable asset as a leader, as a mentor to those young guys,” Garrett said, via Pro Football Talk. “Veteran leadership can’t be understated. And I think he has definitely has some juice left at the position. He’s got plenty of arm left. He’s very smart and he knows what he’s capable of. So he’d be a valuable asset.”

Deshaun Watson suffered a re-tear of his Achilles tendon so his timeline to return is up in the air. The Browns have made it clear that they’re interested in bringing in a quarterback this offseason and they’ve already added former Steelers QB Kenny Pickett.

It’s possible Kirk Cousins could be an option for them, but the Falcons are insisting that they would only trade him at this point. Signing Russ would require no additional assets and it’s likely they could get him for a reasonable starting salary.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

