New Deal For Courtland Sutton Could Guide Extension Talks Between Commanders & WR Terry McLaurin?

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin reported to training camp but isn’t practicing as he landed on the PUP list with an ankle issue.

Per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, a deal is expected to happen sooner rather than later, but it’s likely to be a two to three-year extension with a raise this season.

Pauline also believes the recent four-year, $92 million extension for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton should “push things along” in negotiations, as he thinks Washington will offer McLaurin a similar deal with a slightly higher average annual value.

A potential holdup could be caused if McLaurin demands $30 million a year, as Pauline doesn’t feel the Commanders would be willing to pay that much for the veteran receiver.

The veteran receiver has openly expressed frustration with the lack of progress on talks, including almost no communication from the front office from when he skipped minicamp in June to the start of camp this past week. However, Commanders GM Adam Peters has said they view extending McLaurin as a priority.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.