Terry McLaurin Reporting To Commanders Camp But Contract Impasse Continues

According to Adam Schefter, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has reported to training camp and ended his holdout after a few days away.

However, Schefter notes McLaurin is not going to resume practicing right away as his contract standoff with the team continues. He adds McLaurin has an ankle injury and will be placed on the active/PUP list.

This does end the fines of $50,000 per day that McLaurin had been accruing and could be a first step designed to break the ice and get the Washington front office to come back to the table with a better offer.

The veteran receiver has openly expressed frustration with the lack of progress on talks, including almost no communication from the front office from when he skipped minicamp in June to the start of camp this past week. However, Commanders GM Adam Peters has said they view extending McLaurin as a priority.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

