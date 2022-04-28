NFC Draft Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson says there is a contingent with the Commanders that wants a new nose tackle and thinks Georgia DT Jordan Davis would be a fit at No. 11.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Commanders are interested in trading down from No. 11 if a wide receiver they like isn’t there.
Cowboys
- NFL Media’s Jane Slater has some names the Cowboys would consider trading up from No. 24 into the No. 12-No. 15 range for, including Mississippi State OT Charles Cross, Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning and USC WR Drake London.
- If they wait until the late teens or early 20s to move up, Slater highlights Arkansas WR Treylon Burks, although the building is split on him, and Boston College G Zion Johnson.
Eagles
- NFL Media’s James Palmer thinks there’s a strong chance the Eagles don’t stay and pick at either of their first-round selections at No. 15 and No. 18.
- Palmer notes Eagles GM Howie Roseman has been laying the groundwork to move from No. 15 up into the top 10 picks. He points out the team has an extra third-rounder this year they acquired in their trade with the Saints.
- He adds the Eagles are open to dropping down from No. 18 to recoup some of that value.
- Edge rusher and wide receiver are two positions that could experience a run, with the Eagles eyeing a potential trade-up to land one of the draft’s premier pass rushers, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
Giants
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard the Giants connected to Bama WR Jameson Williams.
