NFC Free Agency Rumors: Kenneth Walker, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic says the Commanders have numerous focuses this offseason: find length and speed on defense, balance out the offense with explosive playmakers and build up the roster’s foundation by getting younger and finding veterans deserving of long-term deals.
- Among those playmakers, Jhabvala thinks receiver will be among their top priorities, though they still like Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane. It does not seem like WR Deebo Samuel will be back.
- 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has come up as a target because of his ties to QB Jayden Daniels from their days at Arizona State. She thinks the only way it makes sense is if they sign him to a short-term prove-it deal.
- Because of the lack of QBs in the upcoming draft class, Jhabvala believes it might be difficult for Washington to move down from No. 7 if they wanted.
- Jhabvala reports DT Daron Payne is expected to be back in 2026, but they haven’t talked about his future beyond that. She said LT Laremy Tunsil is the only player they have had extension talks with, and they want to get a deal done with him sooner than later.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano list Commanders G Chris Paul as a candidate to get a bigger deal than a lot of people expect in free agency.
- Fowler has heard the Commanders connected to the top tier of free agents at running back, tight end and linebacker.
- In his Combine rumors notebook, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry says he was told Washington wants an early down running back who is more physical than RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (who the team sees as a No. 2 or No. 3 option) and more versatile than RB Chris Rodriguez.
- He’s also heard this could be Commanders WR Terry McLaurin‘s final year in Washington and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate is an option in the first round.
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Cowboys plan to be active on defense in free agency, and he expects them to go after help at pass rusher and nickel corner.
- He’s also heard Cardinals S Jalen Thompson as a potential target to shore up the secondary.
- According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Cowboys will place the second-round restricted free agent tender on K Brandon Aubrey if no long-term deal is reached by the deadline. However, he would expect the two sides to hammer something out in the next couple of weeks.
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota notes the Cowboys have cooled on bringing back DE Jadeveon Clowney as he’s seen as less of a fit for DC Christian Parker‘s scheme.
Eagles
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says both the Eagles and WR A.J. Brown‘s camp came out of the Combine with a sense of what the trade market and landing spot options might be for the veteran receiver. He notes the Eagles aren’t actively shopping Brown, because that could get messy, and Brown’s not agitating for an exit. But both sides aren’t necessarily opposed to a change if it makes sense.
- Per Breer, the Eagles want a first-round pick and another top-100 selection, citing the Packers/Raiders Davante Adams trade as precedent. That has been too rich for the teams calling, who are more in the range of the Bills/Texans deal for Stefon Diggs (a second-round pick and a Day 3 swap).
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman reports there are multiple AFC teams interested in trading for Brown. While Philadelphia’s asking price has been too rich and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of animosity from the organization, Berman writes there’s a growing sentiment that a change may be in the works; it’s just a matter of time.
- Berman also notes the Eagles organization believes WR DeVonta Smith can have a breakout season and will look to create more targets for him on offense.
- Defensive free agents S Reed Blankenship and LB Nakobe Dean may not be back with the Eagles, as Berman mentions they will likely command $10 million per season in free agency.
Giants
- Connor Hughes of SNY.tv mentions the Titans have “significant interest” in WR Wan’Dale Robinson, and he is likely to move on rather than re-sign with the Giants, even though New York would like to have him back.
- The Cardinals were also mentioned by Hughes as a team expected to make an offer to RT Jermaine Eluemunor.
- While the team is willing to trade LB Kayvon Thibodeaux, Hughes’ sources do not believe he could net anything more than a fourth-round pick in return.
- One source told Hughes that there is no truth to rumors that the Giants are looking to move star DL Dexter Lawrence.
- He also mentioned the Giants are high on Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, per team sources and people close to Styles.
- Zack Rosenblatt says the Giants are expected to have a serious interest in Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III if he is unable to reach an agreement to return to Seattle.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard Robinson could make around $15 million per year as a free agent, noting the receiver market is expected to be depleted by franchise tags for the top options, raising the demand for the second-tier options.
- Dan Duggan of The Athletic says Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum was the biggest name connected to the Giants at the combine because of his ties to HC John Harbaugh and their need to rebuild the trenches on offense.
- Duggan mentions the Chargers and Raiders are expected to be among the numerous suitors for Linderbaum, which will drive his price likely above $18 million per season.
- Regarding Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, Duggan thinks he’s a fit with the Giants in free agency on paper, but their opinions on TE Theo Johnson could sway them from spending big on TE in free agency.
- Duggan also names Browns G Wyatt Teller as an option because of his connection to OL coach Mike Bloomgren, but is a bit wary because of Teller’s injuries and performance to end 2025, along with Teller’s expected strong market.
- With Eluemunor, Duggan mentions the Giants are looking at other free agent right tackles, but wouldn’t rule out a return.
- Duggan says the Giants would prefer to re-sign Robinson at the right price, but he reports the Giants are “bracing for the wide receiver’s market to extend beyond their comfort zone.”
- As a result, New York has expressed interest in Colts WR Alec Pierce if he is not extended or tagged, per Duggan.
- Duggan reports the Giants are expected to cut LB Bobby Okereke.
- At RB, Duggan thinks they have done “more recon than expected,” as there are questions about RB Cam Skattebo‘s longevity and upside. According to Duggan, the Giants have shown interest in Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker.
- Finally, Duggan believes the Titans-Jets swap of DT T’Vondre Sweat and DE Jermaine Johnson could be a road map for New York trading Thibodeaux. He thinks unless they can get a Day 2 pick for Thibodeaux, getting a usable player might be the better option.
