NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury was unable to be with his team on the sidelines after he tested positive for Covid. Going against a tough opponent in the Browns, Arizona found a way not just to win without its head coach and offensive play-caller, but to win convincingly, 37-14.

“It was a tough week,” Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said, via the team’s website. “Kliff’s entire life, his entire lifestyle, is this team.”

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says they used Kingsbury’s absence as an “opportunity” to go out and prove that they can overcome diversity and pick up a win on the road.

“I said after Friday’s practice, when we had the test, I said something to the quarterbacks and Cam (Turner), ‘It’s going to suck if somebody gets it,’ Murray said. “(And) Kliff and Cam got it. Once we got the news. It was more opportunity. It was kind of exciting, to go prove ourselves on the road against a great team. I think you could feel the energy before the game.” Per the Athletic’s Mike Sando, the Cardinals could continue to stay aggressive and go after cornerback help before the trade deadline. He identifies Broncos CB Kyle Fuller as a name to watch.

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Mike Sando writes the Seahawks are one of a number of teams that make sense in a potential trade for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard .

. Seahawks GM John Schneider said that RB Chris Carson had some inflammation in his neck, which is why the team decided to put him on injured reserve. “He’s got a little bit of inflammation going on and that’s not really anything you want to mess with ever. So we thought we’d give him the next couple weeks here and hopefully everything calms down.” (Bob Condotta)

mentioned G sprained his AC joint. (Curtis Crabtree) On LB Darrell Taylor , Carroll said CT scans are negative, he is moving his extremities and the early results are positive despite the scary scene from Sunday night. (Brady Henderson)

, Carroll said CT scans are negative, he is moving his extremities and the early results are positive despite the scary scene from Sunday night. (Brady Henderson) The Seahawks announced Taylor will fly home with the team. (Doug Kyed)

Carroll added RB Rashaad Penny is “full speed, ready to roll” this week while RB Alex Collins‘ status for Week 7 will be determined later: “He’s not out of next week. We’ve got to see how he handles it.” (John Boyle)