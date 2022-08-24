NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco writes if 49ers RB Trey Sermon weren’t a third-round pick in just his second season, his bubble status wouldn’t be debated as much. As it stands, Maiocco thinks there’s a decent chance San Francisco goes with Jamycal Hasty over Sermon.
- Maiocco mentions UDFA OL Jason Poe has made a strong charge for a roster spot and could be one of the last ones in.
- If the 49ers keep just 10 defensive linemen, Maiocco thinks the final spot comes down to either DE Kerry Hyder or DT Hassan Ridgeway. Hyder is the sixth edge rusher, while Ridgeway could have a role as an early down nose tackle.
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan mentioned 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) seems on schedule with his recovery for Week 1: “Yeah, he does seem on schedule. We won’t get him this week, but things are looking to have him back for Week 1.” (Tyler Dragon)
Cardinals
- According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, multiple league sources identified Cardinals RB Darrel Williams as a potential surprise cut or trade candidate. He signed a deal with significant guarantees, albeit for the veteran minimum, but Arizona is deep at running back.
Seahawks
Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf told reporters that he is prepared for opponents to continue attempting to get in his head as they did in 2021.
“Yes sir,” Metcalf said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ll just watch. I mean I can’t really give you an answer for (what I will do). I’m going to show you how I won’t let it affect me.”
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that second-round RB Kenneth Walker‘s status for Week 1 is uncertain after undergoing a hernia procedure, but is making “big progress every day” with his recovery. (Brady Henderson)
- Carroll mentioned that they are “hopeful” for Walker to be available: “He’s really tough. He’s very demanding of himself. So we’ll see how it goes, but we’re going to be hopeful for that to happen.” (Henderson)
- Carroll called Walker’s situation “unusual” and that their medical staff hasn’t given a timeline for his return: “It’s such an unusual circumstance that he has. A lot is going to have to do with (Walker).” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
- Carroll is unsure about who the starter will be throughout the season, but feels that the team has two starters for the time being in QB Geno Smith and QB Drew Lock: “We might have two number ones.” (Michael Shawn-Dugar)
- According to Carroll, Smith will start against the Cowboys in the final preseason game, with Lock coming in shortly after to play most of the game. (Dugar)
