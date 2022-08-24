NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, multiple league sources identified Cardinals RB Darrel Williams as a potential surprise cut or trade candidate. He signed a deal with significant guarantees, albeit for the veteran minimum, but Arizona is deep at running back.

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf told reporters that he is prepared for opponents to continue attempting to get in his head as they did in 2021.

“Yes sir,” Metcalf said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ll just watch. I mean I can’t really give you an answer for (what I will do). I’m going to show you how I won’t let it affect me.”