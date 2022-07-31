NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Aaron Donald, Seahawks

49ers

The source of the friction between the 49ers and WR Deebo Samuel that led to his trade request earlier this offseason was never fully revealed. There were some reports that Samuel wasn’t happy with how much he was used as a running back late last season, with his career longevity in mind. However, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan disputed that notion.

“Nope,” Shanahan said via Pro Football Talk. “…Deebo and I talk a lot. We’re good. And we understand our role. I know there’s a lot of noise for five months and tweets and a lot of people are repeating what someone said and repeating and repeating and repeating. There’s a lot of negotiations going on. There’s a lot of money involved. It’s a big business deal, but besides everything else, we’re good.”

The 49ers signed Samuel to a three-year, $71.55 million extension Sunday night.

Rams

There have been suggestions from folks familiar with the Rams that HC Sean McVay will be ready to step away and take a break from coaching when the current batch of star players cycles out of Los Angeles, including DT Aaron Donald. Based on comments from the veteran, he and McVay are a package deal and Donald wouldn’t have come back if McVay had left for a broadcast job.

“Not at all. Not at all,” Donald said on NFL Network. “If Sean ain’t here — I told Sean when he first got here. We came up with some things early and I first told him as long as he’s the head coach here, I want to continue to build my legacy with him. As long as he’s here and I got the ability to still play at a high level, I’m going to be here. When he’s gone and it’s all said and done, that probably will be when I’m hanging it up, too.”

didn’t practice Saturday and McVay was cagey as to why: “We’re figuring that out right now, working through that … I’ll have more information for you later — like I said, I don’t have anything right now.” (Gary Klein) Jefferson is scheduled to see a knee specialist on Monday for something that’s been bothering him. He had a cleanup surgery this offseason and apparently another procedure is possible. (Ian Rapoport)

Seahawks

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports S Jamal Adams is expected to be back practicing with a special cast after his finger got stuck in a helmet, with a surgery likely planned for the offseason.

is expected to be back practicing with a special cast after his finger got stuck in a helmet, with a surgery likely planned for the offseason. Pro Football Talk has the full contract details for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf ‘s three-year, $72 million extension. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1 million, $2.22 million, $13 million and $18 million.

‘s three-year, $72 million extension. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1 million, $2.22 million, $13 million and $18 million. His base salaries in 2023 and 2024 are guaranteed for injury and become fully guaranteed on the fifth day of their respective league years.

The deal also includes a $12 million option bonus in 2023 that is prorated over the final three years of the deal. It is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

Seahawks DC Clint Hurt thinks OLB Darrell Taylor will be a valuable contributor to the defense in 2022: “He has an edge to him. You come and take the field, you want to have a little piss and vinegar to you. It doesn’t always have to be nice like it’s damn ice cream and strawberries. He brings that to our defense; he has an attitude.” (John Boyle)