NFC Notes: 49ers, Nick Bosa, Cardinals, Allen Robinson, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch isn’t concerned about the team getting a contract extension done with DE Nick Bosa in the near future.

“He’s a really good player who’s going to get everything that he’s earned and deserves, and I do like our track record of getting them done,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “They don’t come as quick as you’d like sometimes. And this one, I don’t know where that would be. I don’t think that has to be the case, but we’ll see where it goes. And just excited about Nick being part of us for a long time.”

Ryan Fowler reports Pittsburgh RB Izzy Abanikanda met with the 49ers, Cardinals, and Rams.

Cardinals

New Cardinals DL L.J. Collier is a former first-round pick who didn’t pan out for the Seahawks and is excited to get a fresh start in Arizona.

“I get to see the Seahawks two times a year and I’m excited about that,” Collier told Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “It’s a fresh opportunity. I appreciate these guys taking the chance on me. They could’ve gotten anybody and they went with me. I’m going to make sure they don’t regret that.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said they “don’t really need a center right now” despite releasing Rodney Hudson this offseason given they have versatile linemen with experience at center like Hjalte Froholdt and Lecitus Smith , via Josh Weinfuss.

met with the 49ers, Cardinals, and Rams. TCU OL Steve Avila has top-30 visits set up with the Cardinals, Commanders, Cowboys, Lions, and Steelers. (Ryan Roberts)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says that the team will happily welcome back WR Allen Robinson if he decides to stay but will wish him the best in his future endeavors if he moves on.

“Allen is a great person and he’s been a great player for a long time,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “You talk to him and you say, ‘This is a possibility that we’re exploring, that we might move you. But if we don’t, I want you to know that I’m going to pour everything I have into you as a player and try to reach your highest potential, make sure it’s an enjoyable experience where you love coming into work.’ That’s exactly where we’ve left it. I don’t think it’s uncomfortable because those are the realities of the situation. If he is here, we’ll be excited about it. If he’s not, we will wish him the best at his next stop.”