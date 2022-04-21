NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Regarding Deebo Samuel‘s trade request from the 49ers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks one factor is the receiver wants to be “closer to home” in South Carolina instead of across the country in California.
- In the end, Schefter still believes it’s difficult to see Samuel getting traded and is unsure of how things will proceed.
- PFN’s Tony Pauline says multiple league sources have told him the 49ers put a floor offer of $19 million a year on the table for Samuel. Pauline has previously reported Samuel wants $25 million a year.
- Per Outkick’s Armando Salguero, Samuel had a phone call with Titans WR A.J. Brown that was overheard during an Instagram Live his step mom was having. Samuel told Brown: “I have nothing, I ain’t got no offer.”
- LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price had a top-30 visit with the 49ers on Wednesday. (Jordan Schultz)
- The 49ers hosted LSU G Ed Ingram for a top 30 visit. (Billy Marshall)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said they’ve had “good dialogue” with DL Aaron Donald and WR Cooper Kupp about potential extensions: “Those are things that are still at the forefront of our thoughts.” (Stu Jackson)
- Rams QB Matthew Stafford mentioned on Tuesday that he underwent a “surgical thing” this offseason but expects to be “better in the long run” after the undisclosed procedure. (ProFootballTalk)
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue clarifies that Stafford did not specifically say he underwent surgery and to her knowledge was administered an anti-inflammatory shot. Stafford confirmed that “nothing surgical” occurred.
- Rams HC Sean McVay is glad to continue having DC Raheem Morris on his coaching staff, but feels that he should’ve been hired as a head coach by now: “It’s a reflection of how far we have to go, because he’s one of the best coaches in the world, and the fact that he isn’t a head coach is a crime.” (Greg Beacham)
Seahawks
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson says no trade is imminent or developing at this time for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. The Panthers and Seahawks are still evaluating their options, including in the first round of the draft.
- Wilson adds Mayfield definitely has interest, including from teams that would pursue him in 2023 when his contract expires. Sources tell him the situation is as much about timing, as the quarterback market is pretty fluid right now.
- ESPN’s Jeff Darlington doesn’t think it’s a foregone conclusion the Panthers are the definitive landing spot for Mayfield and thinks there are other teams that make more sense, to him, like the Seahawks.
- Darlington adds if for some reason the Browns had to cut Mayfield, he thinks he would sign with the Steelers the very next day.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll felt it was “really important” to re-sign veteran QB Geno Smith: “Really important just for stability moving forward.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Carroll said they’ve yet to directly address D.K. Metcalf‘s contract extension. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)
- As for free-agent OT Duane Brown, Carroll said they are still in discussions with him to return: “We’ve not moved on from that. We’re still talking.” (Aaron Levine)
