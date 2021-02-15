NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Jeremy Fowler said on Sportscenter that while they are exploring options for a potential trade at quarterback, the 49ers like QB Jimmy Garoppolo and believe they can win with him moving forward.

“I’m told San Fran is looking at potential upgrades, but they still like Jimmy G,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “He’s 24-9 as a starter, including the playoffs, with the Niners. They believe they can win with him, but it would take a big swing, like a Deshaun Watson effect here, to make that change. And I’m told that the 49ers are one of the teams that Watson’s at least intrigued by. A source said, ‘Which quarterback wouldn’t want to be in that offense on that team with all those weapons and Kyle Shanahan?’ So always a possibility, but the Texans have made clear they’re not willing to deal Watson right now. Garoppolo’s still a viable option for San Fran.”

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and David Lombardi both highlight Cowboys QB Andy Dalton as a strong fit for the 49ers as a backup to Garoppolo who could step in in the event of injury and be a steady presence.

as a strong fit for the 49ers as a backup to Garoppolo who could step in in the event of injury and be a steady presence. San Francisco will be hard enough up against the cap that even $5 million a year to re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne might be too much, Barrows and Lombardi write.

might be too much, Barrows and Lombardi write. Barrows and Lombardi note the departure of Robert Saleh to the Jets as their new head coach looms large when it comes to the 49ers’ defensive free agents, as he might look to poach guys like DT D.J. Jones , CB K’Waun Williams and S Jaquiski Tartt .

to the Jets as their new head coach looms large when it comes to the 49ers’ defensive free agents, as he might look to poach guys like DT , CB and S . They list some avenues to create cap space include designating DE Dee Ford a post-June 1 release, cutting C Weston Richburg, extending G Laken Tomlinson and restructuring Garoppolo.

Rams

Reports have surfaced that new Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford was unwilling to go to the Patriots, and while he wouldn’t clarify he did say that he wanted to join a team that was ready to contend for a championship.

“What’s accurate is — and this is an incredible thing by [the Lions] — I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship,” Stafford said, via Mitch Albom of The Detroit Free Press. “And, you know, there were a few teams on that list. There were a few teams that were not on that list. And they were respectful of that and understood completely. I had thoughts and reasons for each one of them.”

Seahawks