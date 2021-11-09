NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford should start this week despite injuring his ankle.

“He came back in and competed well,” McVay said, via Rams.com. “He was sore today, but expect him to be able to take it a day at a time. But I think he’ll be good to go.”

According to McVay, fourth-round WR/TE Jacob Harris tore his ACL/MCL and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said RB Chris Carson should be able to return to practice on Wednesday. (Boyle)

Carroll is impressed with how QB Russell Wilson rebounded from surgery to a finger on his throwing hand: "This is a remarkable story of recovery… He threw the ball all over the place. He did really well for the first time out." (Boyle)

rebounded from surgery to a finger on his throwing hand: “This is a remarkable story of recovery… He threw the ball all over the place. He did really well for the first time out.” (Boyle) Carroll added that what the team will need to see out of Wilson to determine if he’s ready to play on Sunday will come down to how he responds in practice: “Just to make it to practice today, he looked great out there today so that’s an enormous accomplishment.” (Bob Condotta)