NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers WR Mohamed Sanu has a knee sprain and will be out a while, according to HC Kyle Shanahan. (Matt Maiocco)
- 49ers WR Jalen Hurd has no timetable for a return. Shanahan said he “doesn’t expect him back this year.” (Nick Wagoner)
- Shanahan didn’t consider cutting ties with CB Josh Norman after his second-quarter meltdown on Sunday. (Eric Branch)
- Shanahan said the team did not put a claim in on WR Odell Beckham Jr. due to financial reasons. (Maiocco)
- 49ers team brass hopes that DB Jimmie Ward can return this week. If not, DB Tony Jefferson will get the start at free safety. (Barrows)
- The 49ers worked out CB Luq Barcoo. (Aaron Wilson)
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford should start this week despite injuring his ankle.
“He came back in and competed well,” McVay said, via Rams.com. “He was sore today, but expect him to be able to take it a day at a time. But I think he’ll be good to go.”
- According to McVay, fourth-round WR/TE Jacob Harris tore his ACL/MCL and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said RB Chris Carson should be able to return to practice on Wednesday. (Boyle)
- Carroll is impressed with how QB Russell Wilson rebounded from surgery to a finger on his throwing hand: “This is a remarkable story of recovery… He threw the ball all over the place. He did really well for the first time out.” (Boyle)
- Carroll added that what the team will need to see out of Wilson to determine if he’s ready to play on Sunday will come down to how he responds in practice: “Just to make it to practice today, he looked great out there today so that’s an enormous accomplishment.” (Bob Condotta)
