NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Eagles, Falcons, Lions

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown made headlines in recent weeks for expressing frustration with his role. When asked if Brown is a bad teammate, HC Nick Sirianni said they’ve moved on from what happened with Brown and the receiver has been “great in the building.”

“What I think you’re referring to is, a couple of weeks ago,” Sirianni said, via EaglesWire. “That was a couple of weeks ago. It’s been business as usual. (I’m) really excited to get him back on the field. I almost forgot about what happened a couple of weeks ago. He’s just working on ways to get better. I know he wants to do everything he can do to get back out there. We’re excited to get him back. You can only judge things based off your interactions in our building, and A.J. has been great in the building. I’m always in communication with all (of) our guys, obviously A.J. as well. (I’m) looking forward to when he can get back, and I know he wants to get back out there and help us win football games.”

Falcons

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks that Falcons OC Zac Robinson would be a “logical hire” for Oklahoma State, given he was the school’s quarterback in 2005-2009.

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said QB Michael Penix Jr. is still day to day: "But I feel really good about it. Michael is in the building and in meetings. We'll find out how he does in walkthrough." (Josh Kendall)

Morris added WR Drake London "feels a lot better than he did last week."

Penix Jr.: "I felt good today. … I feel like I am trending in the right direction." (Tori McElhaney)

Falcons first-round LB Jalon Walker will practice on Wednesday, potentially opening the door for his return. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

Robinson on the offensive system: "We're still two weeks removed from what we had against Buffalo. We haven't forgotten how to play. We have good players. We have good coaches." (Kendall)

Robinson on QB Kirk Cousins: “He hasn’t played in a little bit obviously. I’m sure he’d be the first to tell you he can play better. We have to play better around him is the biggest thing. We didn’t give him much of a chance on early downs.” (Kendall)

Lions

Lions guards Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge are new starters in Detroit’s offensive line this season. Jared Goff thinks both players are getting more comfortable as the season progresses.

“I think they’re both just so much more comfortable now than Week 1,” Goff said, via LionsWire. “And I don’t think that’s an indictment of where they were on Week 1, it’s just time on task and reps. I think Christian’s more comfortable next to (LT) Taylor (Decker) now and Tate next to (RT) Penei (Sewell). And just gelling a little bit and getting comfortable with the way that (Lions OL) Graham (Glasgow) slides to or away from them – that whole thing – and their combination blocks. It’s been good to see and they both are in pretty good rhythm right now.”

Goff praised veteran C Graham Glasgow for being a leader to Mahogany and Ratledge.

“Graham has been an ultimate pro, man, he’s a smart guy. He’s headsy, he’s played a lot of ball. He’s thick in there, he can anchor. I feel like he’s kind of calmed us down in there. I think he’s really helped those two young guys, and so has Decker and Sewell. They’ve helped Mahogany and Ratledge.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell can also see the growth of both young guards.

“I go back to this, I mentioned this to those young guys too, speaking of the guards. They’re not young anymore,” Campbell said. “I told them that, that’s done. We’re at the halfway point here, they’re veterans now. And they’re expected to play good ball, and even better every week. And they are improving. Graham’s been great, that was a good move getting him in there. He’s helped stabilize us in there in the middle.”