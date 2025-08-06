NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

“The process is still the same,” Brown told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. “I am very blessed and fortunate to achieve and to win the Super Bowl as a team, but the process of the daily grind stays the same. Once you kind of look at it through that lens, you’ve just got to go back to work. All that stuff is over with. I like to say, you know, the Lombardi, she’s not loyal. She’s not loyal. So, we got to do what we got to do again, try to win her over again.”

Per Oliver Reiner, there’s no long-term concern regarding Brown or LB Zack Baun despite their lack of participation during practice so far.

despite their lack of participation during practice so far. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they traded for CB Jakorian Bennett for “depth at corner,” and also mentioned they liked his tape out of Maryland back in 2023. (Zach Berman)