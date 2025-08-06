NFC Notes: A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic talked about how Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf‘s contract will impact Commanders WR Terry McLaurin‘s negotiations: “I know there’s some talk out there that Terry McLaurin is looking for an identical contract to D.K. Metcalf. I heard there are parts of that contract that he’s looking for, but that doesn’t necessarily mean (he wants) the exact APY.”
Cowboys
- Cowboys OL La’el Collins is “excited to show what I have left in the tank” after re-signing with Dallas. (Jon Machota)
- Collins said he weighs 300 pounds, which is his lightest since high school. He also mentioned he’s open to playing tackle or guard. (Machota)
Eagles
Eagles WR A.J. Brown says his mindset has not changed since winning a Super Bowl, and he is anxious to compete for another Lombardi Trophy in 2025.
“The process is still the same,” Brown told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. “I am very blessed and fortunate to achieve and to win the Super Bowl as a team, but the process of the daily grind stays the same. Once you kind of look at it through that lens, you’ve just got to go back to work. All that stuff is over with. I like to say, you know, the Lombardi, she’s not loyal. She’s not loyal. So, we got to do what we got to do again, try to win her over again.”
- Per Oliver Reiner, there’s no long-term concern regarding Brown or LB Zack Baun despite their lack of participation during practice so far.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they traded for CB Jakorian Bennett for “depth at corner,” and also mentioned they liked his tape out of Maryland back in 2023. (Zach Berman)
