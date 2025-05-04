NFC Notes: Aaron Jones, Eddie George, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears CEO Kevin Warren said that the team’s interview with Eddie George for their head coaching vacancy is an example of the Rooney Rule in action.

“The coolest thing about it is when people talk about the Rooney Rule, we got a chance to interview Eddie George, and people said, Is that really a true interview? Yes. He did a fantastic job,” Warren said, via Pro Football Talk. “Then you fast forward a month or so later and he gets hired and he’s a new head coach. So the good thing about it, we were able to interview individuals who had coached in the NFL for many years, people who were college coaches, assistant coaches, head coaches, and you just learn so much. That is the only time you can have a conversation with coaches in the industry to be able to learn and grow, and there is a lot of talent out there.”

Lions

Lions’ fifth-round OL Miles Frazier thinks his versatility stood out on his game films and is comfortable playing at either guard or tackle positions.

“I played guard mainly at LSU, but I’ve also played tackle, I’ve started – although I didn’t play that too much until the bowl game, and after that was the Senior Bowl where I was going from right tackle to right guard and back and forth,” Frazier said, via LionsWire. “I just think the versatility speaks for itself when you watch my tape. If anything happens, at any moment, I’m able to jump to left side, left guard, right guard, right tackle, left tackle.”

Frazier also said he’d be open to playing the center position and pointed out he was LSU’s backup.

“The only position I haven’t played is center, but I’m open to that too. But I would just say – and also, not a lot of people know, but I was the backup – I was the starting right guard, but the backup tackle or both sides, so my coaches put a lot of trust in me to have that versatility at the highest level, and I feel like I can definitely do it.”

Vikings

Vikings RB Aaron Jones arrived in Minnesota as a free agent last offseason. Jones said he quickly felt at home with the organization and it was a “no-brainer” to sign with the team.

“When I first came in, I said this place felt like home,” Jones said, via Rob Kleifield of the team’s site. “Throughout the year, just seeing how I was used in the system, the culture that’s been established here, the support system, everything. … So for me, it was a no-brainer. This is where I wanted to end up, and I’m glad we were able to get it done.”

Jones was ecstatic about the team landing C Ryan Kelly and G Will Fries following their time with the Colts.

“When I saw we got both of them, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is special right here, that connection, that camaraderie.’ Especially when you’re playing center, a lot of times your head is looking back at the quarterback – your guards are your eyes, they’re your ears, they’re everything,” Jones said.

As for the addition of RB Jordan Mason, Jones said he’ll now be able to “line up out wide” and be used in different ways.

“I feel like him coming in is just going to help me; it’s going to help him, and both of our games are going to [blossom],” said Jones. “But it also allows me to go line up out wide, maybe, or do a number of different things and continue to stay versatile. So I’m happy to have him here. I’ve been watching him for a while. And when it happened, I’m like, ‘No way we got this guy.’ He doesn’t die [easily].He’s going to take more than one person to tackle him.”